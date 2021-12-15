Dawgs pull together another top-3 signing class

Photos: Georgia, Alabama face off in SEC Championship Game 2021 Ladd McConkey of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It could be a top-3 class…or even better – Number-1 perhaps?

The Georgia Bulldogs on the first day of the national early signing period Wednesday had more than 20 recruits on the dotted line by early evening.

“The length and the speed is what sticks out the most,” Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart told reporters early in the afternoon. “Proud of the group, really feel like it’s spread out the way it should be. We hit some needs we needed. It’s really a well-rounded class.”

Smart says getting quality defensive backs was a need to replenish a depleted group. Same goes for a new crop of wide receivers. There are some big signings on the offensive and defensive lines.

Georgia is hopeful about the future of QB signee Gunner Stockton out of Rabun County.

As for the hopes to grab some late 5-star recruits – Georgia lost out on safety Kamari Wilson, as he stayed in Florida to sign with the Gators. But there was a win in getting outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. He chose the Bulldogs over Florida and Alabama.

Get up to date coverage from DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group