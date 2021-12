The Republican-controlled House in Pennsylvania voted on Wednesday to approve a resolution against enrolling the state in the so-called Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) carbon tax scheme. RGGI is aimed at phasing out the use of coal and natural gas to produce electricity in the Keystone State–an absolute catastrophe for the Marcellus industry. The vote was 130-70, which is not enough to override a promised veto by PA’s extremely unpopular Governor, Tom Wolf, who is attempting to force the state to join RGGI without approval by the state legislature, something not done in any of the other 11 members of RGGI (mostly liberal northeastern states).

