A week described as extraordinary and crazy just got a little more so for the Washington Football Team. Because of a coronavirus outbreak that has decimated the team’s roster, the NFL rescheduled Washington’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday at 7 p.m. The league also postponed two other games because of coronavirus outbreaks, moving the Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns matchup from Saturday to Monday and pushing the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday evening.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO