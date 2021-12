The Washington Capitals are having another solid season, led by future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin. On Wednesday night, Ovechkin made some NHL history. Less than four minutes into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin found the back of the net for another power play goal. This was Ovi’s 274th career power play goal of his illustrious career.

