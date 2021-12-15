Managing Holiday Stress and Eating

The holidays can be a joyous and wonderful time, but there’s no denying that holiday stress can occasionally creep up on even the most calm and organized among us. Holiday parties, family get-togethers, and other holiday activities can all be fun, but the added demands on our time and attention can all contribute to holiday stress. And then there are the disruptions in regular schedules; travel, preparing meals, and managing houseguests, and having less time for yourself. You have a perfect recipe for stress and anxiety.

