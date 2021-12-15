Guymon wildfires burning at least 400 acres, partial evacuations issued

Oklahoma wildfires

A grass fire approximately 20 miles west of Guymon has destroyed around 400 acres of land. Winds are reportedly moving at 40 mph and can cause fire to react unpredictably.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Texas County Emergency Management has issued the following evacuation, “An ongoing wildfire west of Guymon will threaten the west edge of the town of Guymon. Residents of Guymon West of Sunset Lane and County Road 30 are requested to evacuate to the north or south of Guymon to avoid the path of the fire. Other residents of Guymon are urged to be alert for and heed evacuation instructions issued by law enforcement and emergency responders.”

Two employees of The Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management have reportedly evacuated their homes. Tribe Leaders will offer any assistance to those who need it as the situation progresses. Please contact The Shawnee Tribe of Emergency Management for assistance at, 918-542-2441.

Locations for evacuees:

Victory at NW 5th and N Quinn

Connection Church at 1901 N Leila

Emergency Management at 2906 Tumbleweed Drive

