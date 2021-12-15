Why Noche Buena is important to Latinos

Whenever Christmas is around the corner, I think of my abuelos and how the tios and primos gathered around at their place for this important holiday.

We got together at nana and tata’s house not just because their house was big enough to host us. We did it because it was the warmest, the homiest, the most loving, and the yummiest.

We all have houses. Some are in town in neighborhoods surrounded by other homes and parks. Others are in cities next to big buildings and businesses. And then there is nana and tata’s house where what matters is on the inside not on the outside.

Christmas, and especially la Noche Buena, is extra special when you have a nana and tata to welcome you, feed you, and make you feel like you are the most important person in the world. I was named after one of my abuelos and it always felt good to think that when we were in the same room there were two Abes talking to each other and learning from each other. I always felt a special connection because of our common name.

On the morning of Noche Buena, the abuelo’s casa begins to fill with the aromas of the holidays. Tamales, menudo and toasted bread. Cafecito and freshly baked cookies. It’s hard to resist going straight for the serving bowl when you first walk through the door.

Before you make it to the kitchen, you have to say your hellos and give your hugs to all those family members you wish you could see more often but that you usually only see on days like this. There are primos that you grow up with and have now gone their separate ways, and there are primos you are just now meeting. There are tios and tias you remember from your childhood. There are new amigos and old ones too.

Your abuela is the one to give you the biggest and longest hug. Her welcome makes you feel like a celebrity. She comments on how you’ve grown and asks why you haven’t called more often.

Somehow, the place is big enough to have more people than you felt you’ve seen in a good while. Family members are sitting on living room couches and on the floor. Tios are in the backyard holding a cold one and talking about work life. Tias are in the kitchen catching up on the latest family news, the births, the marriages, the graduations.

The kids are everywhere. It’s hard to spot them all but you hear them and you see them in quick spirts of movements as they run around from room to room having the best time imaginable.

Before the food gets served, someone gives the blessing and thanks tatita Dios for everyone there, for the meal, and mostly for the abuelos.

Throughout the evening, when there is a quiet moment and when you have time stand back and look around, you realize you are more blessed than you felt in a long time. You have family all around you. The food is abundant. Most important of all, nana and tata are still with you.

I like that in Latino culture we call it Noche Buena instead of Christmas Eve. The phrase gives it that extra touch of emotion and it captures what we all feel, that it is a Good Night.

On Noche Buena, when you are surrounded by the most important people in your life and after you’ve had a plate of tamales you swear is the best you’ve ever tasted, take an extra moment to say thank you to your abuelos for all the Noche Buenas that they have given you.

Feliz Navidad.

Abe Villarreal writes about life and culture in America. He can be reached at abevillarreal@hotmail.com.