Environment

Rain increases by Saturday

By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
WPMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Yes, it feels like spring. No, it won't last too much longer. Plan for 3 more days like this before we return to more seasonable conditions. Along the way, expect periods of...

mynbc15.com

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Wpmi
WMUR.com

Several inches of snow possible in many New Hampshire areas Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A fair and cold night ahead with lows in the 20s to very low 30s. Winds will continue to shut down tonight, too. After thickening clouds Saturday morning, light snow will develop around midday, give or take an hour or so in southern New Hampshire, and then spread north and northeast during the early to mid-afternoon. Snow continues through about daybreak on Sunday before ending.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Latest Snowfall Totals Expected in New England This Weekend

It’s a mild finish to our week with an interesting forecast for the weekend!. A frontal system pushed in Friday morning, bringing our temperatures down just a few degrees. But as brief high pressure system is nudging in, our highs remain in the 50s with mostly sunny skies and a fantastic afternoon to wrap up the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSLA

Heavy rain and thunderstorms Saturday

An ArkLaTex correctional officer was honored on Friday, Dec. 17, five years after her death. Part of festivities ahead of the I-Bowl included a parade. As the year ends, it will go down as one of the deadliest in our city’s history. Tailgating in Red River District at 'Rally...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Strong Cold Front Friday Night to Bring Showers, Then a Cold Weekend

Friday will be the last warm and humid day of the week with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across North Texas Friday, but the best chance of rain moves in with a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. There's a marginal...
DALLAS, TX
WAFB

Morning fog, rain likely on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the WAFB viewing area through 9 a.m. Allow a little extra drive time this morning, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. Otherwise, today...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Light Snow Expected Friday Into Saturday

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Cloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning. “The snow forecast for today keeps it pretty light, it’ll be more of an evening and overnight event,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. Some areas in central Minnesota, like St. Cloud and Alexandria, could see more than an inch of snow. The Twin Cities isn’t expected to get more than .6 inches of snow. Then, a quieter pattern is forecasted: Sunny skies and temps in the high-20s Sunday, and a bit warmer on Monday. A few light snow chances are also expected next week, but no major systems.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
hoiabc.com

Showers possible late Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The winter gear will be needed this morning as freezing conditions have returned for our Friday morning. Temperatures will run in the mid 20′s to lower 30′s throughout the morning commute under mostly clear skies. As we head through Friday’s forecast, clouds...
PEORIA, IL
WLUC

Chances for snow into the weekend

Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts in the wake of yesterday’s storm wind storm. Tomorrow a disturbance brings light scattered snow showers across the area during the day into the evening. The pattern will remain cool with minimal snow chances. Next week a quick-moving low-pressure system brings widespread snow on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT

