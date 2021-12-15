200 Spanish Fish Names – Uncommon Fish Name Ideas For Your Pet Fish

Ever since I got a pet betta fish for my dorm earlier this semester, I’ve noticed a great deal of change. Watching my little buddy, whose name is Mustard, swim around in his tank helps me de-stress after a long day. He’s also a great listener. I rant to him daily about my classes and other problems I face during the day. Bettas even develop their own personalities so you can really connect with your pet. They can also learn tricks and play with their owners, like cats and dogs. Mustard is very energetic and swims fast around the tank which is very entertaining to look up and watch when doing my homework. His colorful body and tank brightness up my little dorm room, that can sometimes get dark and depressing. You can really personalize the fish tank to match the esthetic of your room.

