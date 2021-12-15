ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Psychologist offers some calm coping strategies for people suffering from grief at the holidays

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf3j9_0dO0BB0l00

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Dr. Patricia Bailey says grief is a normal reaction to tragedy. So recognizing and allowing it is part of the healing process.

She says don’t feel forced to accept invitations to parties or get-togethers, and if you feel up to it, have an exit strategy planned. “Give yourself permission to leave,” said Dr. Bailey. “Sometimes I suggest to people, take your own car so that if you need to quietly exit, you can do so at a time that’s convenient for you.”

And self care is vital for someone grieving.

“So we want to make sure that they limit their alcohol use and eat healthy foods so that they can feel the best that they can be,” she noted. “Sleep is another thing. We want to make sure that people are sleeping properly because they want to be well-rested because that also affects their emotional state.”

She said holiday decorating can be a joyous tradition.

“But if you lost somebody, it can be very painful to take out the ornaments, to put up a tree,” Dr. Bailey said. “So if you need to minimize that, it’s OK.  And if you decide it’s just too painful to put up a tree this year, that’s OK too.”

She says grief is natural, but so is happiness. So don’t feel wrong or guilty if you find yourself laughing or smiling. “Your loved one would want you to be happy,” she said. “They would want you to go on and enjoy yourself and enjoy life.”

She said some families choose to leave an empty seat at the table to honor their lost loved one.

Others change up their traditions, and invite some new people to the table for the holiday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

One gift simply doesn’t work for everyone

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas is meant to be magical and fun for everyone, so when picking a gift for a child, you want to get something they’ll love. However, one gift simply doesn’t work for everyone.   When getting a gift for a child with autism, some toys are better than others.   Taylor Rys, Behavior Therapist at Augusta Levy Learning Center says there are […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley Street Survivors give back to 10 local charities

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — COVID-19 has been tough on many. But that’s not stopping a local organization from spreading Christmas miracles in a big way.  The Ohio Valley Street Survivors is lending a helping hand to 10 charities. These charities give back to families in need. So, the Ohio Valley Street Survivors wanted to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital has three sets of twins born within 8 hours

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital announced that three sets of twins were born within eight hours of each other. The three sets were born on Dec.12- Dec 13. WVU Wheeling Hospital says Nicole Fuscardo and Clay Johnson from Martins Ferry welcomed their twins Saylor and Luka into the world within a half-hour of each other on […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Health
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

TikTok threats cause fear in schools across the nation

OHIO AND MARSHALL COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) Threats of violence made on social media warn of school shootings and bomb threats nationwide. Parents voice their concern, but local schools ensure they’re learning environment is safe and secure. A “sick trend”: Schools nationwide heighten security in response to threats on TikTok Threats of violence on TikTok have caused fear in schools across the nation. Local school officials and police tighten security and ensure parents that their students are safe to attend classes.    Ohio County Sheriff, Tom […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

A Special Wish thanks Belmont Savings Bank in a big way

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF)- A Special Wish Foundation is giving thanks to their very first corporate sponsor, the Belmont Savings Bank, with a special award presentation. Belmont Savings has been with A Special Wish from the beginning. They’ve been their corporate sponsor for five years and counting, and they’ve done a lot for the organization […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohioans give $657 on average to charity in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average American’s charitable donations were $608 last year, but Ohioans gave a bit more at an average at $657, according to a survey out on Wednesday. The pandemic made people more generous overall, revealing that Americans have been a quarter more charitable in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coping#Psychologist#Alcohol
WTRF- 7News

Where did Christmas carols begin?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Usually in the fall there’s a debate on when to start blasting Christmas music. What is it about Christmas music that people never tire of hearing year after year? With hums in her head, 7NEWS Anchor Stephanie Grindley got to the bottom of the songs that set holiday mood.  At St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: ’tis’ the season to start hearing Christmas carolers, but what is a Christmas carol anyways?”  […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tigers test positive for COVID-19 at Ohio Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Five tigers at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, zoo officials announced Wednesday. The tigers were tested out of precaution after an animal care team at the zoo noticed that three of them started showing mild symptoms like coughing and sneezing on Dec. 12. The zoo doesn’t know how […]
CLEVELAND, WV
WTRF- 7News

Harvey Goodman Realtors is holding a charity drive

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Harvey Goodman Realtors is holding a charity drive outside of Sam’s Club in St. Clairsville called “Harvey’s Hope,” where necessities such as backpacks, flashlights, batteries, and much more are being gathered.  Harvey Goodman Realtors are working with Street Moms, who are supported by the Vineyard Church. “Harvey’s Hope” will continue to collect items until Wednesday, December 22, so you still have plenty of time to contribute.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WTRF- 7News

Omicron in Ohio: What does it mean for the Ohio Valley?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In Central Ohio, the two patients with the Omicron variant both had been fully vaccinated, but were six months out from their vaccination, and they had not received a booster. Health officials are monitoring their progress, but 7News is told they have mild symptoms and are not hospitalized. So what […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Woodsdale Elementary students give Christmas performance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church Thursday evening, Woodsdale Elementary School students from kindergarten all the way to 5th grade from  performed Christmas songs in the church’s sanctuary. They sang songs like “Rudolph The Red- Nosed Reindeer”, “Jingle Bells”, and “Must Be Santa”. The sanctuary was packed full of parents and families of the kids as they watched the class perform songs.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling homeless camp catches fire

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A homeless camp under US Route 250 caught on fire early Friday morning. Another Wheeling homeless camp is being dismantled According to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Cianelli, the call came in around 7 a.m. after a tent caught fire at the homeless camp. Authorities say both people inside the tent escaped unharmed. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Strand Theatre planning holiday movie for the whole family

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s something the whole family can enjoy this holiday season! The Strand Theatre in Moundsville is showing “The Muppet Christmas Carol” this weekend. It’s scheduled for this Saturday, December 18. The festivities start at 1:15 p.m. with a Christmas Craft. Then the movie will begin at 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy