ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Study: Logic's hit song '1-800-273-8255' may have helped save hundreds of lives

By Scripps National
kjrh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Logic appears to have done what he set out to do with his song "1-800-273-8255." The song tells the story of a young man who is struggling with suicidal thoughts while coming to terms with his sexuality. In the video for the song,...

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

A New Study Shows This Song Actually Prevented Hundreds of Suicides

Rapper Logic’s 2017 suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255,” named for the number for the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, earned him Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video that year. But according to a new study, the song also achieved something far more significant: it resulted in an actual dip in suicides upon its release.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Rapper Logic's song '1-800-273-8255,' titled after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saved hundreds of lives, a study found

In April 2017, rapper Logic released the song "1-800-273-8255." The title is the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. A study released on Monday found that the song helped reduce suicides and save lives. A song by the rapper Logic titled "1-800-273-8255," the number of the National Suicide Prevention...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Song#Grammy Awards#Cnn
Complex

Study Finds Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” Aided in Preventing Hundreds of Suicides, Rapper Responds

A new study has found Logic’s hit song “1-800-273-8255,” released in April 2017, actually prevented suicides during its run. As reported by CNN, a study published Monday by the medical journal the BMJ shows that during the course of three time periods in particular, there were 10,000 more calls to the suicide lifeline and a 5.5 percent reduction in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds. Those three time periods were 34 days after the release of “1-800-273-8255,” after Logic’s performance of the song at the 2017 VMAs, and after his performance of it at the 2018 Grammys. That reduction equated to 245 less deaths by suicide during those periods.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Winter Everett's dramatic weight loss shocks The Family Chantel fans

The Family Chantel star Winter Everett showed off her weight loss journey on the recent episode, leaving fans in total and utter shock. A TLC reality show, the up-and-down family dynamic of 90 Day Fiance favorites Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are captured on camera. She showed off her post-break...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated mother, 69, wakes from month-long coma on the day her family were taking her off life support after doctors told them 'there was no chance of survival' - as son reveals they had chosen her gravestone

An unvaccinated 69-year-old mother who was in a month-long coma has woken up in a medical miracle after doctors said: 'Your mother is never going to wake up.'. Andrew Lerman and his siblings had even picked out a gravestone for their mom Bettina Lerman, 69, and were planning her funeral down to what she would wear.
RELATIONSHIPS
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy