Lyft driver shot, car stolen in Southeast D.C.

A woman who told police she bought a 2008 Toyota Avalon for $100 was arrested after police found the was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. Around 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 18, a Granby officer noticed the Toyota parked at a gas pump for a long period of time with no one in or around the car. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman, later identified as Wanda Switzer, 47, came out of the gas station after a while and drove off in the Toyota.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO