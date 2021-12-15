ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lyft driver shot, car stolen in Southeast D.C.

localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

Police: Man tried to buy car with stolen identity

Police arrested a man Saturday at a Franklin car dealership after he tried to buy a car with a stolen identity. Jovan Davis, 34, was arrested on charges of fraud, identity deception, resisting law enforcement, possession of a false government ID, forgery and possession of marijuana. He was also wanted on a Marion County warrant for auto theft, according to online court records.
FRANKLIN, IN
WUSA9

Man shot while walking with friend in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was walking on a Southeast D.C. street with his friend Monday night when he was shot in the stomach, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. when police were called to investigate a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street. When officers arrives at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his abdomen area.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southeast D C#Police
skyhinews.com

Woman arrested in stolen car

A woman who told police she bought a 2008 Toyota Avalon for $100 was arrested after police found the was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. Around 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 18, a Granby officer noticed the Toyota parked at a gas pump for a long period of time with no one in or around the car. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman, later identified as Wanda Switzer, 47, came out of the gas station after a while and drove off in the Toyota.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Shore News Network

44 Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. At approximately 6:50 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Two men shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were found shot in Southeast D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Southern Avenue. Both men were found conscious and breathing, according to MPD. D.C. Fire and EMS told...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVB

Man driving stolen car shot and killed by Spokane County deputies

SPOKANE, Wash. — The driver of a stolen car was shot and killed by Spokane County Sheriff's deputies on Friday in the Bigelow Gulch area of Northeast Spokane, authorities said. Deputies found a suspicious vehicle just before 3 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff's office said. A check of the...
SPOKANE, WA
cbslocal.com

Car Involved In Holbrook Crash Was Stolen From Amazon Driver, Police Say

HOLBROOK (CBS) – The car that crashed after a police chase in Holbrook on Thursday was stolen from an Amazon driver, police say. When the car crashed in front of Saint John’s Episcopal Church, officers found a trunk full of undelivered packages. The suspects ran into nearby woods but were quickly captured.
HOLBROOK, MA
13abc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in stolen car

Toledo's New Safety Director Team. Brian Byrd and Angel Tucker. Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home. Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home. Toy drive for Project Noelle. Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:38 AM EST. Toy drive for...
TOLEDO, OH
WNDU

Stolen car pulled from St. Joe River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A car that was reported stolen in June was pulled from the St. Joseph River in South Bend Monday. The vehicle was pulled off the riverbank in the 1200-block of Northside Boulevard. The Ford Focus was first sighted about three weeks ago by a fisherman.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News On 6

OCPD On The Lookout For Stolen Car Suspects

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it is looking for multiple suspects after a stolen car was located Saturday morning. Authorities said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. from someone who was tracking their stolen vehicle via GPS. Police were able to track the vehicle from the air...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
calcoastnews.com

Cat stolen out of car parked at the Carlton in Atascadero

A woman is offering a $3,000 reward for her cat that a burglar allegedly stole in a smash and grab outside the Carlton Hotel in Atascadero Thursday night. Between 9:10 and 9:50 p.m., Rachel Foley’s car was broken into in the Carlton Hotel parking lot, Foley stated in a Facebook post. The burglar smashed her passenger window and stole her purse and cat.
ATASCADERO, CA
10TV

3 people fatally shot in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were shot and killed in southeast Columbus on Tuesday, according to police. Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive at the Winchester Lakes apartment complex, near Canal Winchester, for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m. Police found the victims...
COLUMBUS, OH
WIBC.com

Man Shot on Indy’s Near-Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning on Indy’s near-southeast side, said IMPD. At around 3 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a shooting at the 300 block of Minocqua Place. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJHG-TV

PC Stolen Cars

The clock is ticking for proposed constitutional amendments to turn in enough valid signatures to make the ballot. The man charged with vandalizing WJHG satellite equipment appeared in court Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsdaytonabeach.com

Teens Found In Stolen Car With 60 Grams Of Marijuana

Palm Coast, FL - A trio of teens end up in custody after crashing their stolen car into a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. And that’s on top of the 60 grams of marijuana deputies found in the car. The FCSO says deputies found the teens on Wednesday (Dec....
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy