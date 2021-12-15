ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mekhi Becton is running out of time for a Jets return

By Brian Costello
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago

The wait for Mekhi Becton’s return continues.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said there was no update on Becton’s status on Wednesday, meaning he will not return to practice this week and time is running out for the left tackle to return this season. The Jets have four games left, but Becton is probably going to need a few weeks of practice before playing, so it is unreasonable to see him back for more than two games.

“I’m still hopeful, but obviously we are getting down to crunch time,” Saleh said. “If he makes it, awesome. If not, it goes back to George [Fant] and Morgan [Moses]. They’ve been absolutely phenomenal this year and we haven’t skipped a beat. Just really credit to those two and the way they’ve been able to work.”

Becton, the 2020 first-round pick, injured his knee in the Week 1 loss to the Panthers. He had surgery a week later and the Jets projected him to be out for four to eight weeks. It has now been three months. There is also a question of whether Becton reclaims the starting left tackle job when he does return since Fant has played well in his absence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt8I2_0dO0Aaqb00
Mekhi Becton during a Jets practice last week.

Another second-year player struggling to get on the field has been RB La’Mical Perine. He has been active for just four games this year. He had his most extensive playing time last week against the Saints when he rushed seven times for 28 yards. Perine said he has kept a positive attitude despite the limited playing time.

“I don’t want to be that person that I’m just thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to be inactive this week so I ain’t got to go that hard.’ A lot of people get caught up in that,” Perine said. “I’m always going to be a guy who works his tail off. Whatever comes I’m ready for it.”

Perine, a 2020 fourth-round pick, had 64 rushes for 232 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but has not been able to win over the new coaching staff. Rookie Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and Austin Walter are all ahead of him on the depth chart.

“I got drafted for a reason. I’m a talented guy,” Perine said. “A lot of people might not think that but they don’t see what I do day in, day out. I can’t speak for them. I know what I bring to the table each day I step on that field. I’m a dog at heart.”

Safety Ashtyn Davis took the blame for the 44-yard touchdown run by Saints quarterback Taysom Hill near the end of last week’s 30-9 loss.

“We knew they were going to run the ball,” Davis said. “I was in the post. As a post player, you never want to go underneath a block. I did and an explosive play happened. I wear that one fully. I’ve got to do better there.”

The Ravens signed QB Josh Johnson off of the Jets practice squad … QB Mike White remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list as he battles a non-COVID illness after coming down with the flu. Saleh said they are hopeful he can return this week. … Fant (knee), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), CB Isaiah Dunn (non-COVID illness) and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (non-COVID illness) did not practice Wednesday. Saleh said he is not worried about Fant or Rankins missing the game. … Carter, DE Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft were all designated to return to practice from IR.

