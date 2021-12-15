DANGEROUS DANCER: Man tries to rob store, starts dancing outside when unsuccessful, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a would-be robber after a bizarre incident at a Memphis food market.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man broke into the CD Food Market on Burnham Ave. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Wearing a ski mask and matching yellow sweat suit, that man went in with a handgun and tried to gain entry to the clerk through a security window, police said.

When he realized he couldn’t get in through that security window, the man got mad, took off his mask and began dancing outside of the store before running away, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police are still looking for the devious dancer and are asking anyone who knows the man to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

