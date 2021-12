Jonas Brodin has been a calming force and one of the major reasons why this Minnesota Wild team keeps on winning so many damn games. Certainly not the only reason, but the once defensive stalwart has evolving into this two-way powerhouse that has fit so well within head coach Dean Evason’s system, that it appears to be made exactly for him — maybe that’s what a good coach does anyway.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO