Virtue Gaming is introducing the first legal poker player pool using P2E technology in the US, connecting users to the global market after a 15-year streak by the DOJ. Poker fans in the US are now able to access the global poker market after a 15-year streak from the Department of Justice (DOJ). This happens as Virtue Gaming introduces the first P2E (Play-to-earn) offering in the country.

GAMBLING ・ 8 DAYS AGO