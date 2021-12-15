ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 again upending college life as campuses shut down

By Megan Cerullo
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resurgent coronavirus is again disrupting a growing number of U.S. colleges, stopping in-person classes, halting sports events and otherwise inhibiting campus life. Multiple schools around the country this week have abruptly announced that students would finish their semesters remotely, given alarming COVID-19 positivity rates within their communities. Although many students...

Comments / 17

Paul knows better
1d ago

I wonder how much these institutions are receiving in federal $$$ with these actions? Hmmmmm

Reply(1)
5
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

N.J. high school switches to remote learning until 2022 after spike in COVID cases

A Middlesex County vocational and technical school switched to remote learning Thursday due to an uptick in COVID cases, a school official said. “Due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 case and the number of close contacts, the East Brunswick Campus of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools has decided to close school and transition to fully remote instruction beginning on Thursday, Dec. 9,” Principal Michael J. Cappiello said in an announcement posted on the school’s website.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
#Ithaca College#Middlebury College#College Life#New York University#Cornell University#Omicron#Nyu#Princeton University
New York Post

Cornell University closes campus as Omicron outbreak spreads at school

Cornell University has closed its main campus amid an outbreak of COVID-19’s Omicron variant. A “substantial number” of students infected with the coronavirus at the Ivy League school’s upstate Ithaca campus have the strain, officials said Tuesday. “Our surveillance testing has continued to identify the rapid...
ITHACA, NY
The Chronicle of Higher Education

‘Tip of the Spear’: As New Variant Spreads, One Campus All But Shuts Down Amid Covid Surge

Over the last few days, Melissa Montejo has felthad a familiar feeling of nervousness and uncertainty. The Cornell University junior had been watching the numbers of coronavirus cases tick up in the surrounding county, and several friends texted her to tell her they’d been exposed. She knew that Cornell would update its dashboard on Monday evening, so she logged on around 5 pm to check the university’s case count.
COLLEGES
newyorkcitynews.net

Ivy League campus shuts down over suspected Omicron cases

Cornell University is shutting down its Ithaca, New York campus after finding an outbreak of Covid-19 among 3% of the students, possibly caused by the Omicron variant. Cornell President Martha E. Pollack said on Tuesday the school is moving to "alert level red" after their "surveillance" testing found "rapid spread" of Covid-19 among students.
ITHACA, NY
