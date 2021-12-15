ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

WRAL-TV celebrates 65 years

WRAL
 2 days ago

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUHF

'Imagination Station' celebrates TV premiere

The colorful and fabulous Mrs. Kasha Davis and her creative team are transforming her beloved live children's program "Imagination Station" into a four-episode television pilot. Rochester audiences will receive the first look at the first two episodes during Monday's red carpet premiere at the Little Theatre. The event starts at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WRAL

WRAL First Night Raleigh seeks volunteers for NYE celebration

Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL First Night Raleigh is looking for volunteers to help with its annual New Year's Eve event in downtown Raleigh. Here's a list of what volunteers are needed and when:. Kids Activity Supervisors - Students 15 years and older are asked to help participants create crafts...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral Tv
WRAL

Scammers go after WRAL newsroom

One day, the 5 On Your Side phone rang with a call supposedly from a local number. The caller on the other end said they were with a local power company and payment was late.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WRAL

Hundreds roll up sleeves for booster shots, including WRAL reporter

Hundreds roll up sleeves for booster shots, including WRAL reporter. Demand for booster shots of coronavirus vaccine has jumped by 13 percent in North Carolina in the last two weeks, and health experts say the combination of the holiday season and two circulating variants of the virus is the perfect reason for more people to get their shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

NC Astronaut speaks to WRAL from the International Space Station

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC Astronaut speaks to WRAL from the International Space Station. North Carolina native and NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn launched to the International Space Station on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

On the Beach TV advert an ‘unreserved celebration of holidays’

On the Beach has unveiled its turn-of-year TV advert as part of a multi-million pound campaign for summer 2022. The advert, dubbed an “unreserved celebration of holidays”, has been released on the online travel agent’s YouTube channel and is to launch across major terrestrial TV channels on Christmas Day.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Country superstar Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news

Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
CHICAGO, IL
WLOS.com

UNCA holds Winter Commencement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville held it's Winter Commencement ceremony on Friday afternoon, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant a limited number of spectators were allowed in Kimmel Arena. The ceremony was broadcast via the school's YouTube channel and can still be viewed there by anyone who missed seeing...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Soaps In Depth

Rebecca Budig Shares Great News With Fans!

With all the talk of Hayden recently on the soap, fans are still hoping that Rebecca Budig will return to GENERAL HOSPITAL to reprise her role again. And unfortunately for those fans, they can’t even really keep up with the actress on social media as she is not very active online.
CELEBRITIES
WRAL

WRAL-TV celebrates 65 years of being on the air

Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL is celebrating 65 years of being on the air on Wednesday. The Raleigh-based television station has summoned technical innovation, fearless reporting on important topics and remained a lasting part of the community. WRAL-TV went on the air as an NBC affiliate on Dec. 15, 1956....
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy