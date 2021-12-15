WRAL-TV celebrates 65 years

Artist creates meaningful Christmas scenes outside grocery store in Rocky Mount. Smith's Red and White is a grocery store in Rocky Mount well known for its painted windows this time of year. Jimmy Craig Womble is an artist who creates meaningful Christmas scenes with paint and brush. Reporter: Scott Mason.
The colorful and fabulous Mrs. Kasha Davis and her creative team are transforming her beloved live children's program "Imagination Station" into a four-episode television pilot. Rochester audiences will receive the first look at the first two episodes during Monday's red carpet premiere at the Little Theatre. The event starts at...
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL First Night Raleigh is looking for volunteers to help with its annual New Year's Eve event in downtown Raleigh. Here's a list of what volunteers are needed and when:. Kids Activity Supervisors - Students 15 years and older are asked to help participants create crafts...
Girl Named Tom made The Voice history tonight when they became the first group to win the title and the recording contract for the NBC competition series, but as joyful as winning was, the trio—Caleb, Joshua and Bekah, didn’t have time to enjoy it as their father, Chris Liechty, was “in horrific pain following yet another surgery.”
The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
Raleigh, N.C. — On Monday, WRAL Nights of Lights at Dorothea Dix Park was closed for a private event with Lexis Nexis, who made their event extra special. The employees of Lexis Nexis helped support WRAL's 33rd annual Coats for the Children campaign by donating new toys as they began the light route.
Hundreds roll up sleeves for booster shots, including WRAL reporter. Demand for booster shots of coronavirus vaccine has jumped by 13 percent in North Carolina in the last two weeks, and health experts say the combination of the holiday season and two circulating variants of the virus is the perfect reason for more people to get their shots.
Raleigh, N.C. — Lord Muffins, an adored 5-year-old tabby who was WRAL's Pet of the Day three weeks ago, has found his forever home. He was rescued from a crowded shelter and brought in to the SPCA of Wake County. "His cheeks are as round as his heart is big,"...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC Astronaut speaks to WRAL from the International Space Station. North Carolina native and NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn launched to the International Space Station on...
We're in the home stretch of the holiday season, but there's still time for a meltdown...or six. If your elf hasn't had to report back to the North Pole for at least a few days due to bad behavior or COVID-19, and everyone is still smiling, count it as a win.
Southern Pines, N.C. — A new, live webcam on WRAL.com will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch a mother llama give birth. The "mama llama" will deliver her baby at the Talamore Resort sometime on or around Christmas Day. The new baby will be the resort's fourth llama.
On the Beach has unveiled its turn-of-year TV advert as part of a multi-million pound campaign for summer 2022. The advert, dubbed an “unreserved celebration of holidays”, has been released on the online travel agent’s YouTube channel and is to launch across major terrestrial TV channels on Christmas Day.
Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville held it's Winter Commencement ceremony on Friday afternoon, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant a limited number of spectators were allowed in Kimmel Arena. The ceremony was broadcast via the school's YouTube channel and can still be viewed there by anyone who missed seeing...
With all the talk of Hayden recently on the soap, fans are still hoping that Rebecca Budig will return to GENERAL HOSPITAL to reprise her role again. And unfortunately for those fans, they can’t even really keep up with the actress on social media as she is not very active online.
Raleigh, N.C. — With only two weeks left, time is running out to experience WRAL Nights of Lights, a 1.3 mile drive-thru event that transforms Dix Park in a way you've never seen before. Tickets are going fast. Monday, Dec. 13, a bike night, which offers riders a car-free...
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL is celebrating 65 years of being on the air on Wednesday. The Raleigh-based television station has summoned technical innovation, fearless reporting on important topics and remained a lasting part of the community. WRAL-TV went on the air as an NBC affiliate on Dec. 15, 1956....
