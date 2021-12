We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Of the rumored players available for trade, which (if any) would you expect Celtics to make realistic efforts to acquire? Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis seem like potential upgrades, so long as neither of the Jays is involved in a deal. Or are smaller deals more likely: Schroder for a pick, shedding salary to dodge the luxury tax, etc. — Will.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO