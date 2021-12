For the second time this week, the Minnesota Wild won’t play a scheduled game because of a COVID outbreak in an opposing locker room. On Friday afternoon, the NHL paused the season of the Florida Panthers through Dec. 26 amid an increasing number of positive tests. In addition, the league announced that it has paused the season of the Calgary Flames through Dec. 23, and that of the Colorado Avalanche through Dec. 26.

