ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ben Schwartz Joins the Cast of Universal’s Renfield Film

SuperHeroHype
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Schwartz Joins the Cast of Universal’s Renfield Film. Renfield has added another familiar face to its ranks. Variety brings word that Ben Schwartz has landed a role in Universal’s upcoming Dracula spinoff. Instead of focusing on Count Dracula himself, Renfield will center on the vampire’s mentally-unstable...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Awkwafina joins Chris McKay’s monster feature ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina has joined the cast list for Chris McKay’s adaptation of ‘Renfield’ alongside Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult. Awkwafina will play a character who teams with Renfield to take on the vampire king, she joins Hoult who will play the title character R.M. Renfield and Cage who will take on the role of Dracula. Chris McKay will direct.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer: Ben Schwartz Returns As Beloved Blue Blur Along With Tails & Knuckles

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has officially arrived, as star Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey unveiled the sequel’s trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday. Jeff Fowler, who directed the first installment, will return to helm the sequel, with a screenplay penned by original scribes Pat Casey, Josh MIller, and John Whittington. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will return to produce with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller serving as executive producers. Based on the beloved video game franchise from Sega, Sonic tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. The...
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Awkwafina joins Dracula film Renfield with Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage

Universal’s Renfield is bringing together quite the cast: first, Nicholas Hoult, and then Nicolas Cage. Now, Awkwafina has joined the Dracula-inspired film. Deadline reports that the comedian/actress has joined the film in a still undisclosed role. She’ll star alongside the previously announced Hoult, who plays the titular role, and Cage, who will play Dracula.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Nicholas Hoult
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Renfield’ Feature Continues To Add To Ensemble Cast

Did you hear the one about a vampire and his lackey who walked into a bar?. The punchline may be the new cinematic take on the Dracula mythos–Renfield–which has been assembling a decidedly different cast. This week, according to The Hollywood Reporter, comic actor Ben Schwartz signed on for the Universal Pictures project.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Everything Everywhere All at Once Trailer Unveils Michelle Yeoh Multiverse

Everything Everywhere All at Once Trailer Unveils Michelle Yeoh Multiverse. The multiverse isn’t just for Marvel and DC movies any more. But thanks to the heavy-hitting comic book franchises doing all the work of explaining the concept to audiences, there’s now room for other movies to tap it. In the new trailer for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh plays an otherwise average woman (that’s a stretch!) who must save the multiverse using all the skills and knowledge of every possible version of herself. Fellow Hong Kong action movie alumnus Jet Li had a similar adventure in 2001’s The One, except he was trying to kill all his variants.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Film Star#Universal#Thr#Flora Ulysses#Hulu#Skybound Entertainment
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Danny Elfman To Pen Original Theme & Score For Tim Burton’s Netflix Series

Danny Elfman (Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas) has signed on to pen the score and original theme music for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series for Netflix and MGM Television, alongside Emmy nominee Chris Bacon (Smash, Bates Motel). The eight-episode, live-action series directed and exec produced by Burton charts Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy, watching as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating new and very tangled...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Goonies-themed TV show FOX recently passed on is development again, this time at Disney+. Variety, Deadline and The Wrap reported Wednesday that the family-friendly streaming service had revived the project, which is being produced by Warner Bros. TV. The show is about a teacher helping...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Nightmare Alley’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Go ahead and have yourself a creepy little Christmas with the latest Guillermo del Toro film, Nightmare Alley, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Brought to you by the director who gave you Pan’s Labyrinth and 2017’s Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, this neo-noir psychological thriller is a bit outside of del Toro’s usual. (If monsters have a usual, that is.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablemans’ to Hit Theaters Over Thanksgiving 2022

Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fablemans will be released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, Universal and Amblin Partners announced Monday. The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on the Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle star. Precise plot deals are being kept under wraps, but Williams will play a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle. Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. News of The Fablemans‘ release date comes as Spielberg’s first musical feature, West Side Story, gets read to dance into theaters this weekend (Disney and 20th Century are handling West Side Story). Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has a multiyear distribution and marketing partnership with Universal.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Denis Villeneuve Will Adapt Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous With Rama

Denis Villeneuve Will Adapt Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous With Rama. Just when we thought Denis Villeneuve would be staying on Arrakis for the foreseeable future, the director of Dune has signed on to bring another beloved sci-fi classic to life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve will helm a film adaptation of Rendezvous With Rama, based on the novel by 2001: A Space Odyssey writer Arthur C. Clarke.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Novice’ Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature “The Novice,” filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She’s also a little intense. No big surprise — you’d have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director’s own experience, “The Novice” follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy