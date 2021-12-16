Ben Schwartz Joins the Cast of Universal’s Renfield Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once Trailer Unveils Michelle Yeoh Multiverse. The multiverse isn’t just for Marvel and DC movies any more. But thanks to the heavy-hitting comic book franchises doing all the work of explaining the concept to audiences, there’s now room for other movies to tap it. In the new trailer for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh plays an otherwise average woman (that’s a stretch!) who must save the multiverse using all the skills and knowledge of every possible version of herself. Fellow Hong Kong action movie alumnus Jet Li had a similar adventure in 2001’s The One, except he was trying to kill all his variants.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO