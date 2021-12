West Tennessee high school seniors that signed on day one of the 2022 early signing period

The early signing period began on Wednesday for football. Here is a list of Jackson area athletes that signed.

All signing information was provided by area schools and athletes.

Jaylen Lewis, Haywood, Arkansas

A.J. Barham, Milan, Memphis

Anthony Brown, Milan, Arkansas

Izaiah Reed, North Side, Louisville

Ty Simpson , Westview, Alabama

