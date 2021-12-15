C.M Russell drama department puts on play 'Nunsense,' raises money for community.

The C.M. Russell High School drama department has just finished up with its last play of the year, "Nunsense." Chris Evans, the drama department director, said “it is a musical comedy about Nuns and a fundraiser after a horrible accident.” About 15-20 students help put on "Nunsense" with practice starting back in October in preparation for the play.

The drama department is no stranger to raising money for the community and decided to raise money for “Shop With A Cop,” a fundraiser that Great Falls Police Department has been doing since 1997. This fundraiser provides underprivileged children with a holiday shopping spree. According to the Great Falls Police Protective Association website about Shop With A Cop, “Children, nominated by agencies and schools in the Great Falls community, are paired with Great Falls police officers who treat them to a spirited day of shopping.”

With the help of the community, the department was able to raise $2,176.67. “It makes me proud to be a member of the Great Falls community, it shows that theater can do some good along with entertain,” said Evans.

Evans is in his 12th year teaching and has been helping build the drama department that is "one of the premier drama departments in AA." There were six showings of "Nunsense" in total, and Evans also mentioned his appreciation especially to the 10 seniors that has helped put on the show.

Next year the drama department will have another show coming out called "Trap."