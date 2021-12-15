Memphis renames street in Young Dolph's honor, weeks after rapper's death

MEMPHIS – Following Young Dolph's death , a makeshift memorial sprang up outside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies. Balloons, stuffed animals, candles, Paper Route Empire T-shirts and posters with handwritten goodbyes covered the boarded-up windows from top to bottom.

Now, a permanent tribute to the rapper hangs: an honorary street sign that reads Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton Jr. Avenue .

Young Dolph's family and fans gathered for the official unveiling Wednesday afternoon at the intersection, about a mile from the bakery where the 36-year-old father was gunned down on Nov. 17 while picking up cookies in broad daylight.

The rapper's 7-year-old son, Tré, stood on a ladder and pulled a string to remove the cover from the brown and gold street sign, which bears the rapper's real name. More than 50 people were on hand to celebrate the renaming of Dunn between Airways and Hays.

People gather along Dunn Avenue in Memphis during a ceremony renaming the street to honor the late rapper Young Dolph. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

The street is in the Castalia Heights community, where Young Dolph grew up.

"That's what I'm hoping for this community: Every time each and every person drives by the sign, they see Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. When you see that name, that you're inspired to just make a difference and to just make a change, a small change in giving and loving and just being a better person for the betterment of this community," said Mia Jerdine, Dolph's life partner, who gripped the hand of their 4-year-old daughter, Aria.

Mia Jaye, Young Dolph's life partner, embraces their children Aria and Tré during a street renaming ceremony in his honor on Dec. 15. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

City Councilman J.B. Smiley spearheaded the proposal to rename the street and said the renaming is a way for the community to celebrate the life and legacy of Young Dolph.

"This opportunity is for us all to come together to show support for a man who did great things, not just with his music but by supporting folks in this community and by raising his family," Smiley said.

He urged community members to put their guns down to avoid more tragedies like this one. "We shouldn't be here celebrating Young Dolph in his past, we should be here celebrating him as he lives today," Smiley said.

Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis. He organized Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the neighborhood where he was raised.

DJ RockSteddy spoke on the future of Paper Route Empire, the music label Dolph started in 2010.

"These streets right here in this community made Paper Route Empire, birthed Paper Route Empire," he said. "I'm just thankful that the city will leave something visible, will leave something tangible. When you see that sign, it's not just a sign for Young Dolph; it's a sign for the future of this community and this city. Y'all can see that anything is possible."

The street renaming took place a day before Dolph's sold-out "Celebration of Life" public memorial service at FedExForum .

No arrests have been made in the killing, which Memphis police continue to investigate. Officers said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into the bakery. Surveillance video captured the stunning shooting, and authorities later found the abandoned car.

Contributing: The Associated Press

