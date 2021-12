Katherine Heigl has marked her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a series of photographs, including some she received before the adoption process was complete.The 27 Dresses star posted the photos of her and husband Josh Kelley’s adopted daughter, Nancy Leugh Mi-Eun, growing up over the past 13 years on Instagram.She explained that the first two photos in the series were the first time they saw Nancy, also known as Naleigh, before she was flown from Seoul to Los Angeles.Photos of Naleigh as a toddler, a young girl and then as a newly-fledged teenager were also included in the series.Heigl...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO