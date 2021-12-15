ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Generates $1 Billion in Returns for Multiple Early Backers

 2 days ago

1) Create worthless new crypto currency. 3)...

Crypto Scam Revenue Up 81% in 2021, Hits $7.7 Billion: Chainalysis

The explosion of rug pulls in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem over the past year helped to propel revenue from crypto scams to $7.7 billion in 2021, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis. From a report: Per Chainalysis' 2022 Crypto Crime Report, revenues from crypto scams in 2021 were up 81% on the previous year, with rug pulls accounting for 37% of all crypto scam revenue -- up from 1% in 2020. In all, rug pulls -- in which developers build a seemingly legitimate crypto project and then abscond with investors' money -- accounted for more than $2.8 billion worth of stolen crypto in 2021. Chainalysis highlighted the fact that code audits -- which would catch the vulnerabilities that enable fraudulent DeFi projects to drain their liquidity pools -- are not required to list a project on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), hence their prevalence in the DeFi sector.
MARKETS
pymnts

Circle Expands Access to Crypto Yield Service

Circle announced Wednesday (Dec. 15) that the company is expanding the access to its Circle Yield cryptocurrency yield service, opening it up to qualified businesses at a minimum allocation of $100,000 in digital currency. The move widens the pool of customers who are able to participate in fixed-rate USD coin...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Early Christmas for investors as Spam reports $3.5 billion in sales

AUSTIN, Minnesota: Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Spam, the luncheon meat brand, have hit a record high for the seventh consecutive year. Hormel, the company that manufactures the iconic Spam, announced record sales of $3.5 billion in the three months ending in October. Its shares have risen by almost 6 percent in New York.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Investing in Teams: Dogira Signals Evolving Crypto Standard

PRESS RELEASE. The anonymity afforded by the growing Web3 metaverse is a double-edged sword. Many of the visions of blockchain gaming metaverses are unrealistic or require funds only the biggest Silicon Valley operations have access to, à la Facebook (now Meta). Anonymous devs love to use the hottest crypto...
MARKETS
u.today

MATIC Rises 8% as Ethereum Whale Buys 1 Million Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
investing.com

Generali to return up to 6.1 billion euros to investors under new plan

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's top insurer Generali (MI:GASI) on Wednesday pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($7 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy to 2024. Donnet, whose permanence at the helm has been called into question due to a...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Solana Gearing Up for 255% Rally Early Next Year: Crypto Exchange Kraken

Crypto exchange Kraken is saying that Ethereum competitor and smart contract platform Solana (SOL) could be jockeying for a strong rally by early 2022. In a recent report, Kraken says that Solana has been trading within a large bullish pattern dating as far back as 2020. According to the crypto...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Rival Primed for Price Explosion, With ETH Itself Set for Monster Rally

A popular crypto strategist and trader says Ethereum is primed for an epic rally and predicts that another smart contract platform is poised for a price eruption. The pseudonymous trader known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 195,500 Twitter followers that Ethereum is primed for a monster rally against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) after the pair broke out from a large bullish continuation pattern.
MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Helps Shift 265 Million XRP, Sending 150 Million Coins in One Go

As per the tweets posted by popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert, in the past 20 hours, Ripple and several leading crypto exchanges have shoveled approximately 265 million XRP coins. Ripple has transferred more than half of this staggering amount of crypto pushed over in five impressive transactions. Ripple shifts...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Crashing, but Which Is the Best Buy for 2022?

The December crypto sell-off has been swift and brutal. Investors looking to position their portfolios for 2022 and beyond may consider buying the dip. Sticking to more established cryptocurrencies offers a balanced option worth taking. The crypto market plunged as much as 10% on Monday to add to a sell-off...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $23,338 (6 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $23,338, which is 1.98x the current floor price of 3.03 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Competitor Skyrockets As Crypto Payments Firm Circle Announces Support

The price of an Ethereum (ETH) challenger is surging after global internet finance firm Circle announces native support for USD Coin (USDC) on the smart contracts platform. In a new blog post, Avalanche (AVAX) announced their USDC integration to enable more seamless transactions and payment options for developers and users of decentralized finance protocols, enterprise applications and non-fungible token marketplaces.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Launching Retail Support for Altcoin That’s Surged 74% in Just Two Days

Coinbase is rolling out support for a crypto newcomer across its full suite of retail trading applications. The leading US-based crypto exchange says it’s adding Decentralized Social (DESO) to Coinbase.com, as well as the platform’s iOS and Android apps. Early this week, Coinbase added DESO to its professional...
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Rolls Out Metaverse Roadmap, Working To Develop ‘Identity On-Ramp’

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is laying out its future roadmap for developing metaverse-related projects. The exchange aims to develop an “identity on-ramp” into the metaverse, according to a new blog post from Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong and Alex Reeve, the company’s identity product lead. Armstrong...
MARKETS

