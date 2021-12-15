Panhandle Weather 12-15-2021
Warm weather continues through the end of the week. we will see a front work in by the weekend this will bring us a good chance at showers maybe a storm Saturday before cooler air works in on Sunday and Monday. The weather pattern next week is a bit more on the unknown side as we will watch a piece of energy work across the leftover cold front, The timing and strength of the second system are still up in the air.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0