Panhandle Weather 12-15-2021

By Ross Whitley
 2 days ago

Warm weather continues through the end of the week. we will see a front work in by the weekend this will bring us a good chance at showers maybe a storm Saturday before cooler air works in on Sunday and Monday. The weather pattern next week is a bit more on the unknown side as we will watch a piece of energy work across the leftover cold front, The timing and strength of the second system are still up in the air.

