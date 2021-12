While some argue there’s nothing quite like the scent of a real spruce or natural fir at Christmastime, there are plenty of reasons to go faux. Just as artificial houseplants and flowers have seriously upped their realism game, so too have Christmas trees with a wealth of increasingly authentic-looking products on offer.In terms of sustainability, most are still made from PVC or PET, two of the most common types of plastic. However, today’s best artificial trees really are made to last, meaning you can bring them out year after year, looking as good as new – and in the knowledge...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO