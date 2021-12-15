ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The best Sten loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

By Scott Duwe
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sten SMG has found its way into another Call of Duty title, this time as part of the Warzone Pacific update. The side-loaded submachine gun was a mainstay during real-life combat during World War II. It was manufactured and used mainly by British forces during the war...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintel.com

Best Combat Shotgun Loadout for Caldera – Warzone Pacific

On the prowl to one-shot your enemies? With the best Warzone Pacific Combat Shotgun loadout, it is possible to rack up kills in quick succession in Caldera!. Vanguard players are already aware of the power Combat Shotgun packs. The gun is now coming to Warzone with the latest update. Warzone...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Automaton Loadout for Caldera – Warzone Pacific

Warzone Pacific is finally here with its Caldera map and we bring you the best loadout for one of its most accessible weapons, the Automaton. Those looking forward to playing this game will have to wait no more! Warzone Pacific is here and there is even some gameplay already available.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The 10 best Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons to level before Warzone Pacific

The Call of Duty: Warzone experience is about to change drastically with the integration of Vanguard and the new Caldera map. Ahead of the integration, you’ll want to level up as many weapons as you can in Vanguard so you’re prepared as soon as Caldera becomes available. Reaching max level with a weapon is often ideal in Warzone, as it ensures you’ll have the best attachments possible, increasing your odds of winning a gunfight.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix Call of Duty crashing on PC

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players have been experiencing crashes that started appearing right after the latest patch was pushed to the live servers. While it isn’t known what this patch may have done to cause such an error, the crashes continue to prevent players from enjoying CoD.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loadout#Warzone Pacific#British#Vanguard#Cqc#Slate Reflector Stock#Carver Foregrip Magazine#Smg
dotesports.com

Where to find all exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three

Fortnite Chapter Three has been full of surprises, such as Spider-Man swinging off the Daily Bugle, new collaborations, and a new map to explore. There’s also a new sliding mechanic in the game, which allows players to move around ledges more quickly than usual. Apart from all the shiny...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the Festive Fervor event start and end in Call of Duty?

Warzone world is going through an immense number of changes. The new Caldera map that the players have been getting used to is in for a holiday treat as it’s receiving an update to reflect the season’s greetings as a part of the Festive Fervor event. In addition...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty League ‘Run it Back’ cosmetic pack now live in Vanguard

Call of Duty League skins are now available in Vanguard as part of the “Run it Back” pack in the in-game store. The operator skins are CDL-themed, but not specific to the teams in the league just yet. The color scheme is black and white, or white and black, for several of the game’s playable operators.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone patch takes aim at nerfing the Automaton

Raven Software pushed a new update for Call of Duty: Warzone in the very early hours of Dec. 15, offering bug fixes and tweaks to new Vanguard weapons. The highlight of this late-night update is some nerfs to the Automaton, one of Caldera’s earliest meta weapons that’s found extreme popularity among players across the world in Warzone Pacific.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
World War II
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Gentlemen’s Agreement list

With the launch of each Call of Duty title, a new ruleset is eventually released by the Call of Duty League. But every year, pro players implement their own unofficial rules, more commonly known as Gentlemen’s Agreements (GAs). If a weapon, attachment, item, or setting is deemed uncompetitive or...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex players continue to lobby for evolving skins

One feature from Apex Legends‘ season one that fans have been wanting to see return is evolving or reactive skins, and they haven’t been shy about letting Respawn Entertainment know what they want. Evolving or reactive skins change as the player reaches certain achievements within battle royale matches,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Mobile content creators Ferg, HawksNest, and Bobby Plays are getting in-game characters in season 11

You may have only been able to watch some of your content creators play Call of Duty: Mobile, but in season 11, you can play as them. Activision has revealed that it is bringing a new beta of a Creator Club to CoD: Mobile in the upcoming season. In this, fans will be able to celebrate their favorite content creators, while providing entertainment in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find the Red Legion datapad with festive intel for Destiny 2’s Rite of Dawning quest

Destiny 2‘s Dawning kicked off with two quests this year. Saint-14 wants to bake cookies for the Eliksni, while Zavala intends to bring a Dawning surprise to Caiatl. As part of the Rite of Dawning quest, players will have to grab a Red Legion datapad with festive intel about the Cabal’s traditions. And, of course, it’s up to the Guardian to get it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Upcoming Firelight Ekko League skin delayed by Riot

Firelight Ekko, an upcoming League of Legends skin based on the champion’s appearance in the animated series Arcane, has had its release date delayed. The main reason behind the delay of Ekko’s new skin lies in its sound effects, according to a Reddit comment from Riot Games’ lead skin producer Ambrielle “Katana” Army.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT player shows proof that Omen’s teleport ability is broken

Omen can be one of the most impactful agents in VALORANT due to the amount of utility he brings to almost any team composition. But a new glitch has appeared that’s apparently broken one of his signature abilities. A Reddit user named Goldentoasti posted a video to show that...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gromp, Summoner’s Rift revealed as MTG cards in League crossover

The final two cards in the crossover promotion between League of Legends and Magic: The Gathering were revealed earlier today in a report from IGN. Gromp and Summoner’s Rift from League will be joining Magic as a creature and land card, respectively. While Wizards of the Coast originally unveiled...
VIDEO GAMES
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Standard Arms Co. Model G Semi-Automatic Rifle – Not a Prototype

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have an example of a Standard Arms Company Model G semi-automatic rifle. These rifles were an initial product for the Standard Arms Company in the early 1900s. This specific one is estimated to be manufactured somewhere in 1910. Along with the Model G, there was also a Model M which was a manual pump action. The Model M apparently worked fairly well for an early pump action, but the awful reputation of unreliability and the cumbersome nature of the semi-auto Model G made these guns a complete failure. Despite the very unfinished look of these guns, they do have some very nice attention to detail. The standard method of operation would be holding the gun upside down, pressing a button to open the floor plate, tossing in some ammunition, close the floorplate, and use the manual brass pump handle to rack one into the chamber. From there the gun is locked and ready to fire in a semi-auto.
IGN

Far Cry 6 - Danny Trejo Free Crossover Mission Trailer

Two free crossover missions, featuring Danny Trejo, are available today in Far Cry 6. Team up with Danny Trejo in two free missions playable solo or in two-player co-op. The missions include 'Danny & Dani vs Everybody,' a new Yaran story in which players will need to prevent Antón Castillo's forces from blowing up Danny's plan to come to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry; as well as the sixth and final Special Operation, Malagua. Upon completing the mission 'Danny & Dani vs Everybody', Trejo returns a favor by joining players to help students protesting the Antón's military - who is deploying the chemical weapon (PG-240X) in Yara. Far Cry 6 is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, Epic Games, and Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Square Enix offers more free game time, suspends digital sales in FFXIV

The release of the latest expansion, Endwalker, kicked off the busiest time of the year in Final Fantasy XIV, but also caused a server congestion that prevented many players from enjoying the game experience—which doesn’t seem likely to improve soon. FFXIV producer and game director Naoki Yoshida addressed...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy