Ron Meulenkamp breezed past what many thought could be a tricky test in Lisa Ashton who was out of sorts on her latest appearance at the PDC World Darts Championship. "I'm a little bit of a thinker so I do care because I know that the consistency wasn't there. But obviously I'm happy with the win. I could feel on stage that Lisa wasn't playing her best so I need to be on top of that and I'm glad I was," said Meulenkamp post match.

