Mile-long Bridge Reopened

A sweeping wind storm that brought extremely rare December thunderstorms to the entire state is already historic for several reasons. Beyond the obvious holiday-season timing of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, according to the National Weather Service, preliminary reports indicate this storm included the most reports of 75+ MPH wind gusts for a single storm system since those records were kept in 2004. That includes the August 2020 derecho and other events that happened in more typical severe weather seasons. This was the first time ever Iowa was under a “Moderate” risk of severe weather in December from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

MARION, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO