President promises aid as thousand continue cleanup following devastating tornadoes in KY

By Tony Thomas, WSB-TV
 2 days ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. — President Joe Biden traveled to western Kentucky on Wednesday to tour the destruction left behind by massive tornadoes that swept through the state over the weekend.

The president promised aid to a community that doesn’t even know where to start with recovery.

Brent Crisp told Channel 2′s Tony Thomas he didn’t lose his home, but he feels like he lost his town. He’s scrambling to help all his neighbors in need.

“I don’t know what we are doing. A Lot of people don’t know what they are doing, and every day is a first day again,” Crisp said. “We are going to have to go get them, but they are going to help load them.”

As residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, grabbed what belongings they could find and tried to hold themselves together, Biden came to town to see the damage firsthand.

“As you fly over, I’ve not seen damage like this from a tornado,” Biden said.

As the president walked through Mayfield’s downtown, a few blocks away Denise Jones looked over what remained of her house for the first time.

“I just have a few things right there in my room. Everything in my living room, Christmas presents, everything is gone,” Jones told Thomas.

At least 88 people died in Friday’s tornado outbreak, 71 in Kentucky alone. Thousands, like Jones, lost their homes. Many more are without power.

“What do you want the president to know?” Thomas asked Crisp.

“For one, we appreciate you. You come and looking at a population of 10,0000 to 15,000. I want the world to know thank you all, because it let us know we are just as American as a big place,” Crisp said.

The president also toured the hard-hit area of Dawson Springs on Wednesday.

Many of the people who live there told Thomas they were so busy just trying to piece their lives back together Wednesday, they had no idea the president was just down the street.

