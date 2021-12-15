ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Naughty List

By Babs Delay
cityweekly.net
 4 days ago

I never understood at Christmas time why "bad kids" got coal in their stockings. Back in the day, coal was the number one fuel to keep homes warm, and impoverished people still follow coal trains/trucks to pick up fuel that's fallen off the vehicles—again, to heat their homes and in some...

www.cityweekly.net

Comments / 0

Related
connectsavannah.com

SANTA'S NAUGHTY LIST: Holiday frauds and scams to avoid

This holiday season, many people will forego the shopping malls and outlets stores to pick out gifts from their favorite online sites in the convenience of their home. However, this time of year, some extra attention should be paid to protect yourself and loved ones from becoming a victim of a scam or fraud.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naughty#Advertising#Electronics#
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
IRS
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy