Tulsa, OK

1 Unit Destroyed, 18 Damaged In Bristol Park Apartments Fire

By David Prock
 2 days ago
High winds caused trouble for Tulsa fire crews as they battled an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

Before firefighters got to the Bristol Park Apartments some of the residents went door to door alerting people who lived inside. One man says he leaped into action as soon as he realized a fire had started in the apartment unit above his.

"Me and my brother knocked on everybody’s door around here between the building upstairs and the building next door we told everybody to come outside," he said.

He and a few others like Alex Cazares ran to warn neighbors.

"I was taking out the trash and I see the smoke, and I ran back inside and told everybody from our building to hop out because everything was on fire, and we saw everybody screaming and coming out of the apartment," Cazares said.

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says it's a situation made worse by the wind.

"If it had longer it could’ve burned the whole building. The fire did get into the attic of that structure, and it moved through that whole building," Little said.

He says flames carried by gusts of wind quickly spread - but fire crews were also fast.

He says the fire was under control and the fire had stopped spreading within half an hour after firefighters got to the scene.

The Red Cross is providing the people that lived in the damaged units places to stay until repairs can be made.

