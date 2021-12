Kirill Kaprisov scored with 55.5 seconds remaining in the second period, and suddenly the Sabres had a much steeper mountain to climb than their one-score deficit suggested. The Minnesota Wild was the Western Conference's top team entering Thursday. The Wild was 11-0-0 when leading after two periods. It was 10-2-0 at home, undefeated in its last six at Xcel Energy Center. If the Sabres did manage to force overtime, the Wild was 6-1 in games decided past regulation.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO