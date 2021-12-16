Suspect Shot By SEPTA Police Officers After Gunning Down Man Near Market-Frankford Line In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a gunman shot and killed a man before he was then shot by SEPTA police officers along the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington Wednesday afternoon.

Police say this all started when two SEPTA officers responded after a gunman shot a person in the area of the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

This happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Allegheny Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

Police say the gunman shot a 30-year-old man nine times, killing him. The victim’s name has not been released but his birthday was just days away on Dec. 19, according to police.

SEPTA police ordered that gunman to freeze when he refused, fired shots at the officers and the officers returned fire, hitting the gunman multiple times.

About an hour later, a 28-year-old gunshot victim matching the suspect’s description showed up to a hospital. He is currently in critical condition, according to police.

SEPTA says the officers were not injured.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.