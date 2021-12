All parts of the listening area recently added new COVID-19 related deaths. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Monday, Dallas County has 17,287 total positive tests, for an increase of 274 cases since November 30th, and two additional deaths for a total of 115. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 20 new positive cases since November 30th with 1,802 total positive tests, and one additional death for a total of 38. Adair County has 1,334 total positive tests, for an increase of 25 cases since November 23rd, and two additional deaths for a total of 39. Greene County has 1,483 total positive tests with an increase of 16 cases in the past seven days and added one new death for a total of 18.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO