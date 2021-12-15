ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLUE GUYS: The Young Nets

By Michael Smeltz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA depleted Brooklyn Nets team beat the Toronto Raptors in a fantastically exciting game that...

Nets continue homestand vs. 76ers

Through it all, we move. On a long, long day for the Brooklyn Nets, they somehow managed to overcome it all. Playing with only eight players and needing overtime, they were able to outlast the Toronto Raptors and come away with an amazing win on Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd at the Clays. The Nets are still on top of the Eastern Conference.
NETS RELENT: Will permit Kyrie Irving to play road games

The Nets have relented and will permit Kyrie Irving to play road games. Irving is ineligible to play at Barclays Center (and Madison Square Garden) because he has refused to be vaccinated and New York City regulations ban the unvaccinated from indoor venues. In early October, ownership and management declined to let him play as a part-time player, citing possible distractions, and so he had to sit out.
Nets sign Langston Galloway to 10-day hardship exception ... Who’s next?

The Nets are signing journeyman guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day hardship exception deal, Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday morning... Brooklyn made the move official Thursday. The Nets now have nine players available for Thursday’s game with the 76ers. They could add another four players under the hardship exception. Galloway,...
Brooklyn Nets Bringing Back Kyrie Irving For Road Games Despite Unvaccinated Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back Kyrie Irving even though he’s still not vaccinated. Reports say he was in the facility Friday getting all the tests, and they hope to have him back for road games only. Irving has missed the entire season after the team told him to stay home unless he gets vaccinated. The Nets are in a tough spot, however, because they’re dealing with a rash of COVID cases, putting a strain on the unaffected players. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer asked basketball insider Adam Zagoria, of ZagsBlog, if the Nets are taking on a bigger risk by adding...
Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
