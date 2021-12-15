ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kevin Stitt gets fancy new propaganda backdrop…

By Patrick
thelostogle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you want about Kevin Stitt, but he's an expert when it comes to using his communications team to produce Oklahoma taxpayer-funded re-election video propaganda! Most of the time, these videos, which – much like...

www.thelostogle.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelostogle.com

Stitt Continues Anti-Indigenous Tantrum…

For months, I’ve thought about getting a fishing license from the Choctaw Nation, as I have mostly decided that, for the first time since I was a teenager, to take the sport back up and get out there on Oklahoma’s waters and, hopefully, figure out some of these issues of forced masculinity that I continually wrestle with.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Esquire

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Is Playing for Keeps on the Texas Abortion Law

On Friday, the Supreme Court decided, you should pardon the expression, to split the baby on the draconian Texas anti-choice law and its oh-so-clever use of citizen posses to finesse their way past the federal judiciary. The Court said that women’s health providers in Texas can get their suits before the federal courts, despite the law’s clever-dick formulation, but it also refused to strike the law down. Which means the providers remain at the mercy at carefully cultivated federal courts. And, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health still in the Court majority’s back pocket, it’s hard to see Friday’s half-measure as any kind of encouraging. From the New York Times:
TEXAS STATE
Columbian

Capitol rioters bitten by their own posts online

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson’s posts about...
PROTESTS
The Verge

Schools across US cancel classes over unconfirmed TikTok threats

School districts across the United States are cancelling classes on Friday, December 17th due to reports of threats that are supposedly being made on TikTok. Districts in California, Texas, Minnesota, and Missouri have said they plan to close down Friday in response, according to the districts and local media reports. Elsewhere, districts have said they plan to have heightened police presence or have emailed parents to say they’ve been investigating the allegations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#American
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Jan. 6th media lies

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on December 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. INGRAHAM: I hate that word. I got to go. I'm late. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. You are not going to want to miss. My takedown of Liz Cheney and the media elves' obsession over January 6 texts sent by Fox News hosts, including myself to Mark Meadows. That's coming up.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins faced off with Trump over refusing to endorse disproven COVID treatments

Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Vox

The world as we know it is ending. Why are we still at work?

For a moment in early 2020, it seemed like we might get a break from capitalism. A novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe, and leaders and experts recommended that the US pay millions of people to stay home until the immediate crisis was over. These people wouldn’t work. They’d hunker down, take care of their families, and isolate themselves to keep everyone safe. With almost the whole economy on pause, the virus would stop spreading, and Americans could soon go back to normalcy with relatively little loss of life.
HEALTH
themorninghustle.com

After N-Word-Laced Home Video, Louisiana Judge Asks For ‘Understanding’ And ‘Forgiveness’

As long as there are racist judges in the courtroom, Black people who find themselves in a position where they are facing down the U.S. justice system can never be truly assured their cases will be handled fairly and objectively. That’s why whenever judges are proven to have contempt for Black people, in or outside of their courtrooms, we immediately call for them to be removed lest an alleged offender of the melanin-rich variety ends up with their lives in a negro-hating court officer’s Klan-ish hands.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

CNN host reveals ‘symptomatic Covid’ and urges testing before gatherings

CNN host Brianna Keilar has urged her viewers to get tested before seeing friends and family after she tested positive for Covid and was symptomatic. Ms Keilar announced news of her positive test result early on Friday, meaning she will not appear on CNN until she ends isolation, which is typically 10 days. “I have symptomatic covid and am so thankful to have the protection of being double vaccinated and boosted,” she tweeted, before appealing to Americans to test. “Please be careful about potential exposures,” the CNN host wrote. “Get tested before gathering with friends and family.”Many of her...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy