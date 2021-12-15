ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Win Over the Oilers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs won their second game in a row when they came into Edmonton and beat a struggling Oilers 5-1 last night. Although fireworks were predicted – how could it be otherwise with Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl on the ice at the same time – they...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Wayne Simmonds
Person
Leon Draisaitl
theScore

Bruins, Predators shut down; weekend games postponed for Maple Leafs, Canucks

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have been shut down until the Christmas break ends on Dec. 27, the NHL announced Saturday. Additionally, The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will not play this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's a look at each team's impacted games:. Team Date Opponent.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#Mapleleafs
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks and Leafs add players to COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday showdown

The Vancouver Canucks will be looking for their seventh straight victory under new coach Bruce Boudreau on Saturday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena, but they’ll be doing it without Tyler Motte. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy