ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gibson Dunn hires four new partners in London from two rival firms

By Sahal Muhammed
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzS4l_0dNzasKW00

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has added four new partners in London from rivals Sidley Austin and Linklaters, the firm said on Wednesday.

Wim De Vlieger, Till Lefranc and Isabel Berger will join Gibson Dunn's private equity practice from Sidley. Hugo Hernández-Mancha, formerly of Linklaters, will join Gibson Dunn's capital markets team in London.

Their hires follow that of a trio of Vinson & Elkins partners in London in October. Those included Federico (Fede) Fruhbeck, who joined as Gibson Dunn's co-head of private equity in Europe and co-chair of its projects and infrastructure practice group, the firm said.

Penny Madden, co-partner-in-charge of Gibson Dunn’s London office, said in a statement that the string of hires are a "transformational step" for the firm’s London corporate practice.

De Vlieger will serve as co-head of private equity in Europe, along with Fruhbeck, and will also co-chair the firm’s emerging companies practice group, according to Gibson Dunn.

Prior to joining Sidley Austin as partners, De Vlieger and Lefranc were long-time colleagues at Simpson Thacher. Isabel Berger, the third partner to join the private equity team, started her career at McDermott Will & Emery, Gibson Dunn said.

Hernández-Mancha previously worked at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York and Latham & Watkins in Paris, the firm added.

Thomas Thesing, managing partner of Sidley’s London office, said he wished De Vlieger and Lefranc well. Linklaters declined to comment on Hernández-Mancha’s departure.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deloitte tech pro heads to global immigration law firm Fragomen

(Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has plucked an executive who managed Deloitte's IT strategy to fill a newly-created top technology-focused role at the immigration law firm. New York-founded global firm Fragomen said on Thursday it has hired Marco Deutsch as chief digital and technology officer, based in...
IMMIGRATION
thedeal.com

Drinks With The Deal: Eduardo Gallardo of Gibson Dunn

Eduardo Gallardo, of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, believes the effects of recently adopted universal proxy card rules by the Securities and Exchange Commission will be significant. “I think it’s a big deal,” he said on this week’s Drinks With The Deal podcast. “This is going to incentivize more activists...
ECONOMY
Reuters

OFFICIAL HSBC hires Chris Fincken for UK investment bank team

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - HSBC has hired former Nomura banker Chris Fincken as a managing director in its UK investment banking coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Fincken is the latest in a series of hires for HSBC's British investment banking unit as...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

JLL Names New Head Of Americas Hotels And Hospitality Group

JLL is promoting a hospitality veteran to lead its portfolio in the Americas. Kevin Davis has been named JLL Americas CEO, hotels & hospitality division, the brokerage firm announced Wednesday. Davis first joined JLL in 2013, and he has had a hand in deals totaling more than $20B. Davis has served as senior managing director overseeing the firm's hotel investment banking group, according to his LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Latham Watkins#Dunn Crutcher#Vinson Elkins#Mcdermott Will Emery#Davis Polk Wardwell
Law.com

Sidley Austin London Private Equity Duo Decamp For Gibson Dunn

Gibson Dunn has further bolstered its London private equity bench with a double partner hire from Sidley Austin, just a month after the firm brought on three senior lawyers from Vinson & Elkins. The firm has hired Sidley corporate duo Wim de Vlieger and Till LeFranc to its London office,...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Chanel chooses new global chief executive from outside the fashion world

Chanel has named a fashion outsider, Unilever executive Leena Nair, as its new global CEO. The luxury goods group said in a statement reported by Women’s Wear Daily that Nair’s appointment will take effect in January and will “further ensure long-term success as a private company.”. She...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

MSL UK hires three new managing partners

Natasha Plowman joins to lead ESG and corporate reputation, having previously worked at HSBC and Diageo; Neil Kleiner will lead on influencer marketing and social - he formerly worked at agencies including Momentum Worldwide and Havas Media; and brand specialist Jessica Gross joins from her role as director of brand, studio and social at W Communications.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Will Rising Equity Partner Pay Force Firms to Adjust the Search for New Talent?

"The firms that have really seen an acceleration in their profitability, their gates to equity have changed," said Northern California-based recruiter Avis Caravello. A growing profit pool may make it easier for law firms to reward their top-performing equity partners without dinging steady performers, but surging profitability figures are also likely to complicate firms’ choices when it comes to elevating and pursuing new partners.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

Winston & Strawn Picks Up Two Litigation Partners From McDermott

Winston & Strawn has added two litigation partners, from Chicago’s McDermott Will & Emery, who focus on class actions, antitrust, and other complex commercial litigation. Christopher Murphy, who was co-head of McDermott’s class action practice group before joining the firm, has represented Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bayer Healthcare, and Visionworks of America, among other clients. Murphy said he expected class actions to grow.
LAW
Reuters

Dorsey & Whitney hires M&A partner from King & Wood Mallesons

(Reuters) - Minneapolis-based Dorsey & Whitney said it had hired Stewart Worthy as a partner to expand its mergers & acquisitions and private equity practice in London. Worthy joins from Hong Kong-headquartered King & Wood Mallesons, where he worked on cross-border mergers and acquisitions. According to the firm, he has...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Clyde & Co Hires Top M&A Dubai Partner From Morgan Lewis

Clyde & Co has hired an M&A and restructurings specialist to its Middle East and Africa (MEA) corporate practice, to support clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider region. Chadi Salloum is a Dubai-based corporate lawyer who represents sovereign entities, multinational companies, financial institutions, investors, and sponsors in...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Nigerian Firm Launches In London With Raid of International Rivals

Nigerian law firm Olaniwun Ajayi LP has become the latest entrant into the London legal market, hiring from international rivals to open an office in the city. The outfit, which comprises 100 lawyers, has hired partners with a host of experience at global law firms for the launch.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Crowell & Moring Hits Rival For 4-Lawyer London Finance Team

U.S. law firm Crowell & Moring is boosting its financial services offering in London with the addition of a four-strong team from rival firm McGuireWoods. The team comprises partners Jennifer Kafcas and Charles Wakiwaka, and counsel Alvino van Schalkwyk and Lauren Blaber, according to the firm’s statement, giving the firm added experience in advising global investment banks and private equity firms on complex structured finance transactions.
BUSINESS
Law.com

BCLP Hires From Bloomberg For Competition Partner

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is boosting its partner ranks with the addition of an in-house lawyer from Bloomberg, who is joining the firm’s London competition practice. Victoria Newbold has spent the last two years in-house at Bloomberg as competition counsel, but has a history with the firm having qualified in the antitrust and competition team a decade ago when it was formerly Berwin Leighton Paisner. Then following her secondment to Tesco, she subsequently spent seven years as senior associate at BCLP and almost one year at Herbert Smith Freehills, according to her LinkedIn.
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Accounting firm appoints partner

BDO USA named Stephanie Wolf a partner in the firm’s assurance practice. Wolf conducts audits on publicly and privately held companies, focusing primarily on manufacturing companies, insurance brokerages and audits of employee benefit plans. She excels in technical accounting and is passionate about coaching and mentoring.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

PureGym Secures £300M KKR investment

PureGym, which operates more than 500 venues across the UK and Europe, has secured a £300 million ($400M) investment from private equity firm KKR to support expansion. KKR will become a minority investor in the business alongside management and Leonard Green & Partners (LGP), who retain a majority ownership position.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Bermuda a significant milestone in McGill and Partners' expansion

This article was produced in partnership with McGill and Partners. Bethan Moorcraft of Insurance Business sat down with Angus Milgate (pictured), head of international treaty reinsurance at McGill and Partners to discuss the (re)insurance broker’s new Bermuda business. McGill and Partners, a boutique specialist (re)insurance broker focused on clients...
BUSINESS
Variety

UTA Acquires MediaLink Advisory Firm to Bolster Marketing and Consultancy Operations

UTA has acquired management consulting firm MediaLink for $125 million in a deal designed to solidify the talent agency’s strength in business marketing and advisory operations. The pact with U.K. analytics firm Ascential calls for MediaLink to become a wholly owned entity of the agency. MediaLink will retain its name and management team, led by founder and CEO Michael Kassan, and operate as “a UTA company.” Kassan, who founded MediaLink in 2003, will become an agency partner. MediaLink’s 150-plus employees in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London are set to make the move over to UTA. The existing UTA Marketing department...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Trustly’s Chairman Johan Tjärnberg Named CEO

Swedish FinTech startup Trustly is changing up its top level positions, with CEO Oscar Berglund stepping down to take on the new post of chief business development officer and board chairman Johan Tjärnberg appointed CEO effective Jan. 17, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Dec. 14). Trustly board member Fredrik Näslund, a partner at Nordic Capital Advisors, will assume the duty of chairman of the board.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy