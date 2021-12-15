Late rally falls short, Lady Devils fall to Eastern Brown

North Adams senior guard Sierra Kendall had one of the best offensive games of her career as she scored 13 in the Lady Devils’ loss to Eastern Brown on December 11. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the first time that anyone could recall, Saturday night became a night for Southern Hills Athletic Conference contests as many of the girls teams in the conference were in action. The most anticipated of those battles took place at North Adams High School as the Lady Devils hosted and renewed an intense, but friendly rivalry with the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors. These two teams have made a habit in recent years of playing three times each season, twice in the regular season and then somewhere deep in the Division III Tournament,

Saturday night marked an early season showdown in the SHAC big school division with the Lady Devils coming in at 3-0, while Eastern Brown was 6-1. The match up rarely disappoints the packed houses of girls basketball fans, though for awhile, Saturday night looked like it might turn into a yawner. With the Lady Devils struggling from the field and the free throw line, Eastern built up a 20-point third quarter lead only to see the home team come storming back to cut the deficit to four late in the game, but the Lady Warriors were able to hang on down the stretch and capture meeting number one by a final count of 57-48.

The story of the loss for the Lady Devils was their early inability to cash in on opportunities, especially from the free throw line where they were just 5 of 16 in the first half, points that they couldn’t afford to leave on the court against a team as good as Eastern Brown.

“I loved the effort, we got down 20 and there’s no quit in our kids,” said Coach Davis after the tough defeat. “We got it down to four late and they knocked down their free throws. The effort was there, they did what we asked, we just shot the ball poorly in the first half. We got the shots we wanted but we just didn’t hit them.”

As Saturday’s first quarter progressed, the game went as expected, defense dominating before a 6-0 run gave the visitors a 12-5 advantage. The Lady Devils battled back with a basket by Lizzie Gill and a pair of Keetyn Hupp charity tosses, but Eastern scored four of the next five to lead 16-10 after one.

While the Lady Devils struggled from the field and the line, the Lady Warriors took advantage in the second quarter. An 8-0 run midway through, spurred by two scores from freshman Mya Hamilton, gave Eastern a 28-12 lead. A drive and score by Sierra Kendall and a three-pointer from Laney Ruckel gave some momentum back to the home side, but a late three-ball from Kirsten Bailey send the Lady Warriors to the locker room with a 31-17 lead.

The opening moments of the third didn’t go too well for North Adams either as a runout resulted in a three-point play by Eastern’s Rylee Leonard that put her team up 38-19. A later score by MacKenzie Gloff put the visitors double up, leading 40-20 halfway through the third. With 1:50 left in the third, a three-pointer by Harlee Brand was an omen of things to come, but a three-point play by Eastern’s Bailey Dotson negated that score and left Eastern comfortably ahead 44-28 as the third stanza closed. Or so it seemed comfortable.

No team coached by Rob Davis is ever going to go without a fight, and the fourth quarter saw the dormant North Adams offense come to life. A pair of Hupp free throws on the first North Adams possession were followed up by a Kendall bucket and the large contingent of Lady Devils’ fans began to sense something exciting. After an Eastern free throw, North Adams turned up the pressure on the defensive side and on offense, scored the next five, a Kendall free throw, and two clutch baskets from senior Ainsley Grooms that cut the lead back to single digits at 45-37.

The Lady Warriors regained their composure to get a Leonard three-point play that pushed the lead back to 50-37, but back came the home team gain. Brand hit one of two from the stripe, and when she missed the second, Kendall grabbed the rebound and scored. Down 10 with 1:16 to play, Brand nailed a three-pointer and after the North Adams defense forced a turnover, the sophomore guard fire in another from long distance and the Lady Devils were within 50-46, but four was as close as they were going to get.

The Lady Warriors sealed the game from the free throw line, hitting 9 of 12 in the final quarter and after a Kendall score cut the lead back to four at 52-48, the Lady Devils got careless and turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, allowing Eastern to close the proverbial door, scoring the game’s final five points to escape with a well-earned nine-point win.

In the early conference win, Coach Kevin Pickerell’s squad (7-1) placed three players in double figures, led by Rylee Leonard’s 16 points, including 6 of 6 from the line in the second half. Mya Hamilton scored 14 for the winners, with Torie Utter adding 10.

North Adams (3-1) was led by 13 points from Sierra Kendall, with Harlee Brand chipping in 10. Keetyn Hupp scored 7 for the Lady Devils, who were just 12 of 24 from the foul line.

There was not much rest for Coach Davis and his troops as they were right back in conference play on Monday night, n the road at Lynchburg, where they pulled oout a 49-38 victory. The Lady Devils will return home on Wednesday, December 15 for a non-c0nference battle with Miami Trace.

Eastern Brown

16 15 13 13 —57

North Adams

10 7 11 20 —48

E. Brown (57): Bailey 1 1-2 4, Utter 4 2-4 10, Prine 1 0-0 2, Leonard 5 6-6 16, Dotson 3 3-5 9, Hamilton 6 2-5 14, Gloff 1 0-0 2, Team 21 14 22 57.

N. Adams (48): Shupert 1 1-2 3, Kendall 6 1-3 13, Grooms 2 0-0 4, Hupp 1 5-8 7, Ruckel 1 1-2 4, Brand 3 1-2 10, Jones 0 3-4 3, Gill 1 0-3 2, Team 16 12 -24 48.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Brown (1)- Bailey 1

N. Adams (4)- Brand 3, Ruckel 1