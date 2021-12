DENVER — A Celebration of Life for Demaryius Thomas will be held Monday at his alma mater Georgia Tech University in Atlanta. The event, which will be held at Tech’s basketball arena, McCamish Pavilion, will begin at 2 p.m. EST and be closed to the public and media at the family's request. Tim Flynn, Georgia Tech's assistant athletic director and sports information director, said there was no hesitation on the school's part when it came to making their basketball arena available for Thomas' celebration, which figures to draw several hundred.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO