As Thomas Rhett has worked his way up to being one of country music’s biggest stars, he’s been known for bringing out a big visual show on tour. “I feel like I’ve always been one of those people that like every single year, there has to be a bigger video wall, there has to be bigger pyro, there has to be more cryo, there has to be 17 gallons of confetti,” Rhett said, making light of the kind of spectacle he’s brought to his live shows in a recent phone interview.

