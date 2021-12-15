ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dropping Like Flies’: Omicron Brings Fresh COVID Hell to Cornell

By Zoe Richards
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornell students are scrambling after the university reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases and finally opted to move finals online while canceling a ceremony it had planned to recognize its December graduates. “It’s kind of feeling like people are dropping like flies a little bit,” a sophomore at the school,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Henry County Daily Herald

Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. The school's Covid-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday afternoon, accounting for the jump in case numbers reported. "Virtually every...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
whcuradio.com

Cornell moves to Red COVID-19 alert level

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell has officially moved from yellow to a red COVID-19 alert level. President Martha Pollack made the announcement Tuesday after the University’s COVID-19 testing lab identified the Omicron variant in a large group of new cases from Monday. The campus positivity rate has also jumped to 3-percent after 433 students tested positive over the past two-days.
ITHACA, NY
State
Vermont State
Register Citizen

Cornell moves online, suspects spread of omicron variant

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University has moved final exams online and sent the campus into high alert a day after finding suspected cases of the new omicron variant amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the university announced Tuesday. The university in upstate New York said 272...
ITHACA, NY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
houstonpublicmedia.org

Omicron could bring the worst surge of COVID yet in the U.S. — and fast

People line up outside a free COVID-19 vaccination site on Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. Many areas are stepping up vaccination and booster shots as more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus are detected in the United States. // Samuel Corum/Getty Images. How bad could an omicron surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Omicron outbreak leads Cornell to cancel in-person activities

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has arrived on the campus of Cornell University, leading school officials to cancel in-person campus gatherings. Testing over the weekend identified over 300 cases of Omicron, thought by some to be more transmissible. While most on-campus gatherings have been halted, school officials say in-person exams and a Recognition ceremony planned for this month will continue. Cornell officials say most of the Omicron transmission has come at off-campus events where masking and social distancing are not observed.
COLLEGES
Fox News

Omicron COVID-19 variant: Cornell, Princeton shift to remote format

Two Ivy League universities announced Tuesday that they would shift to remote formats over concerns regarding the omicron variant of the coronavirus. In a message to students, New York's Cornell University said that it was moving to "Alert Level Red" following a message on Saturday that the institution had seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.
COLLEGES
TheDailyBeast

Omicron Forces Cornell to Shut Down Campus

Out of an “abundance of caution,” Cornell University has announced that it will close its Ithaca, New York, campus amid the “rapid spread” of COVID-19 among the student body. According to CNN, the decision was made after nearly 500 students were confirmed positive. The university’s testing center said that Omicron had been detected in “a significant number” of cases, prompting the school to move to “alert level red.” Though the university has only a few days remaining in the semester, all finals will be completed remotely and all campus facilities will remain closed.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Over 1,300 Cornell students positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — More than 300 students tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 at Cornell, bringing the positive case count on campus above 13-hundred. The campus positivity rate is also climbing…over six percent this morning. Between December 9th and 15th, Cornell’s online COVID-19 tracker shows one thousand 345 cases. Cornell upgraded to a Red alert earlier this week for the first time in the pandemic.
ITHACA, NY

