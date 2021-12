The annual Kwanzaa traditions that Dele Lowman celebrated with her mom, brothers and surrounding community in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, were the highlight of her childhood. “One of the things my family would do is write out African Proverbs in calligraphy on nice paper, that my mom would have me decorate them,” she says. “We would roll them up like scrolls and tie them with ribbon and everybody would pick one.”

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO