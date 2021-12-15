Life Tribute: Catharine Moore Hooper was a Citizen of the World

Funeral services are being held Dec. 11 in Tampa for Dr. Walter L. Smith, educational leader, citizen of the world and seventh president of Florida A&M University (FAMU). Smith, a Tampa native, died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by loving family members. He was a member of Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Tampa. A public viewing will take place Dec. 10, 4 p.m. at Ray Williams Funeral Home, Tampa. Funeral services will take place at the church on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. and online at AllenTemple-LiveWatch. A Memorial service is scheduled at the Al Lawson Center on the FAMU campus Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Information at Ray Williams Funeral Home, Tampa, 813-253-3419 or raywilliamsfuneralhome.com. / Smith is survived by his wife, Barbara Abrams Smith, Tampa; children, Col. John L. Smith (ret.) (Teresa), Fayetteville, GA; Andre Smith, Tallahassee; attorney Salesia Smith-Gordon (Lawrence), West Palm Beach; Walter Lee Smith II (Yolanda) and Tracey Abrams Butler (Jeremiah), Tampa.
