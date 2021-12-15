ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Tribute: Catharine Moore Hooper was a Citizen of the World

By Marin
marinlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatharine Moore Hooper passed away on Nov. 3, 2021 in San Rafael, California. She was a devoted daughter, “Auntie,” a proud American and a Citizen of the World. She was an adventurous, curious and respectful world traveler, and a faithful neighbor for 30+ years at her “Mill Valley Retreat” on Wainwright...

