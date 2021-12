The first Restaurant Leadership Conference in almost two years was highlighted by a performance from BMI songwriter and Republic recording artist Sam James. James took the stage to open up the annual gathering of restaurant industry luminaries by performing two songs and thanking the more than 1500 executives in attendance for continuing to support songwriters through the BMI licensing fees they pay. James, who is an alum of NBC’s The Voice and Songland, will release his first single for Republic Records in the first quarter of next year. RLC is held in Phoenix every year and provides opportunities for restaurant executives to hone their leadership skills, discuss solutions to industry challenges, and connect with other senior leadership.

