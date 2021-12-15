North County Weather 12.15.2021

A big weather change that includes, colder temperatures, gusty winds and perhaps some strong thunderstorms will kick off the weekend. Rain will linger into the beginning of the new workweek. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The last afternoon of the workweek will be warm, humid and breezy with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s...
There's rain, and in some areas to the north, even snow on the way this weekend, as the mild temperatures are set to say goodbye as we begin to ease into winter. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
Friday will be the last warm and humid day of the week with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across North Texas Friday, but the best chance of rain moves in with a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. There's a marginal...
The upper northwest flow will give way to a shortwave flat ridge on Saturday. There may be a few lingering showers in the mountains this morning, as well as a bit of snow in valleys, but mainly dry weather are forecast for the foreseeable future.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting early Saturday morning. Building clouds Friday evening into the overnight as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Stray showers possible late, best chances into the Northern Tier. Lows near 30 degrees. Low pressure moves into the region from the south for the start of...
Today: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Periods of snow (3-6″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Sunday: Early flurries followed by some sun with a brisk wind. High 34 (feels like 19) Winds: NNW 15-25+ Sunday night: Mainly clear...
Sunny today in the north county, highs near 56. NE winds 10-15 miles per hour. Mostly clear this evening, lows near 31. Tomorrow, sunny skies after morning clouds dissipate, highs near 59. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Monday. Then more rain Tuesday through Saturday of next...
A strong cold front will move south through North Texas Friday night and early Saturday. Widespread showers and a few storms will accompany the front. A strong storm or two with gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out, so be sure to stay weather aware!. The front and along...
The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A cold front moves through tonight, and then on Saturday night, temperatures may reach a low of 18, the weather service said. During the daytime Saturday, temperatures will be around 30. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures of about 39.
Well, after the windy conditions we’ve seen over the past 2 days, things have finally calmed down quite a bit. We will have sunshine early this afternoon, but high fair-weather clouds will filter on in to the area, and thicken by this evening. Highs will top out in the mid 20s for most, and winds will stay light.
Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Snow lovers can rejoice as we have snowfall back in the area this morning! The main theme is snow for our Saturday, we'll then see more sunshine on Sunday. Today. Out the door this morning snow is spread all around Mid-Michigan. We're seeing some accumulations on...
A storm bringing a mix of rain and sleet with parts of the Northeast seeing up to a half-foot to a foot of snow will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern. Saturday, Dec. 18 will be dreary with cold rain at times in areas farther south during the day and mixed precipitation and snow farther north during the day and into the evening.
