Environment

North County Weather 12.15.2021

kprl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine and clouds today, highs near 53. SSE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Showers...

kprl.com

fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

A sunny and spring-like afternoon is ahead before temperatures begin to significantly drop. Polar air moves in with rain for the city Saturday. Today's high is 62 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
#A Steady Rain#Sse
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

There's rain, and in some areas to the north, even snow on the way this weekend, as the mild temperatures are set to say goodbye as we begin to ease into winter. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting early Saturday morning

Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting early Saturday morning. Building clouds Friday evening into the overnight as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Stray showers possible late, best chances into the Northern Tier. Lows near 30 degrees. Low pressure moves into the region from the south for the start of...
ENVIRONMENT
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday’s weather: Snow day!

Today: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Periods of snow (3-6″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Sunday: Early flurries followed by some sun with a brisk wind. High 34 (feels like 19) Winds: NNW 15-25+ Sunday night: Mainly clear...
MANCHESTER, NH
kprl.com

North County Weather 12.17.2021

Sunny today in the north county, highs near 56. NE winds 10-15 miles per hour. Mostly clear this evening, lows near 31. Tomorrow, sunny skies after morning clouds dissipate, highs near 59. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Monday. Then more rain Tuesday through Saturday of next...
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Storms overnight and turning much colder

A strong cold front will move south through North Texas Friday night and early Saturday. Widespread showers and a few storms will accompany the front. A strong storm or two with gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out, so be sure to stay weather aware!. The front and along...
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Colder temperatures in forecast

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A cold front moves through tonight, and then on Saturday night, temperatures may reach a low of 18, the weather service said. During the daytime Saturday, temperatures will be around 30. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures of about 39.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE TONIGHT

Well, after the windy conditions we’ve seen over the past 2 days, things have finally calmed down quite a bit. We will have sunshine early this afternoon, but high fair-weather clouds will filter on in to the area, and thicken by this evening. Highs will top out in the mid 20s for most, and winds will stay light.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Saturday snowfall with seasonable temperatures

Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Snow lovers can rejoice as we have snowfall back in the area this morning! The main theme is snow for our Saturday, we'll then see more sunshine on Sunday. Today. Out the door this morning snow is spread all around Mid-Michigan. We're seeing some accumulations on...
ENVIRONMENT

