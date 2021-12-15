News From Clear Creek

EXCLUSIVE: Zach Villa (American Horror Story, Destroyer), Devon Graye (Dexter, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.), Madeline Zima (Californication, Showtime’s Twin Peaks), Chris Doubek (Boyhood, Bacurau), Marlene Forte (Knives Out, Fear the Walking Dead), Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Community), Adam Busch (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Léon: The Professional), Michael Cassidy (Army of the Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Peter Mensah (Starz’s Spartacus, Avatar) and Debra Wilson (MADtv, Moon Manor) have signed on to star in Addison Heimann’s feature directorial debut Hypochondriac.
In the LGBTQ-themed horror-thriller, a young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function...
