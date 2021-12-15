ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

News From Clear Creek

By editor@gcmuni.net
Sigourney News Review
 3 days ago

The Iowa Wesleyan Vocal Dept. joined Bob McConnell and his SouthEast Iowa Symphony Orchestra to bring a great...

sigourneynewsreview.com

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
State
Iowa State
musictimes.com

Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened...
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Sends Heartfelt Message to Wendy Moten After Tuesday’s Finale

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton calls Wendy Moten a “world-class talent” as Season 21 of “The Voice” wraps up. “The Voice” coach is proud of his team this year. Country superstar Blake Shelton gives Wendy Moten some serious praise as “The Voice” Season 21 comes to a close. After her final two performances on the show’s finale, Shelton is in awe.
KUTV

Get tasty holiday treats from Fernwood Candy at City Creek Center

KUTV — Next time you visit City Creek Center, don't miss out on grabbing a delicious treat or gift from Fernwood Candy!. Fernwood has chocolates and candies that are perfect for a sweet treat, not just for the holidays, but year-round. For more information, go to shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh...
Hello Magazine

Country superstar Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news

Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
YourCentralValley.com

Ice skating show brings holiday spirit to Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KGPE) – Families bundled up at Kingsburg Memorial Park on Saturday evening to watch the Kingsburg Community Ice Skating Show. The show featured Olympic and world skaters Kelly Abolt and Surya Bonaly, as well as a variety of dance numbers and Christmas carols. 9 -year-old Payton Dellamaggiore was in Kingsburg for the event, […]
Variety

Charli XCX Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Performance Hours Ahead of Airtime Due to ‘Limited Crew’ Caused by Omicron Spike

Charli XCX will no longer perform on tonight’s holiday episode of “Saturday Night Live” due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City and NBC’s decision to limit the number of crew members working at 30 Rock’s Stage 8H. The musician made the announcement this evening, just hours before the show was set to broadcast. “Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of ‘SNL’ my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” Charli XCX wrote on Instagram. “I am devastated and heartbroken. Myself, Caroline, Christine and all our crews and...
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ & ‘Harper Valley P.T.A.’ Regular Was

Bridget Hanley, who was a series regular on Here Come the Brides and later Harper Valley P.T.A., has died. She was 80. The Edmonds Beacon, a local paper in Washington state, said she died Wednesday of Alzheimer’s disease at the Motion Picture Country Home in Woodland Hills, CA. The paper cited a tweet from L.A.’s Theatre West that announced her death: With heavy hearts, Theatre West bids farewell to longtime member Bridget Hanley. She is pictured here with Jim Beaver from “The Lion in Winter” in 2006, one of our most acclaimed productions. TW extends its condolences to Bridget’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/3iszFbyQI9 — Theatre West (@TheatreWest) December 17,...
Deadline

Zach Villa, Madeline Zima, Paget Brewster & More Board Addison Heimann’s Horror-Thriller ‘Hypochondriac’

EXCLUSIVE: Zach Villa (American Horror Story, Destroyer), Devon Graye (Dexter, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.), Madeline Zima (Californication, Showtime’s Twin Peaks), Chris Doubek (Boyhood, Bacurau), Marlene Forte (Knives Out, Fear the Walking Dead), Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Community), Adam Busch (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Léon: The Professional), Michael Cassidy (Army of the Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Peter Mensah (Starz’s Spartacus, Avatar) and Debra Wilson (MADtv, Moon Manor) have signed on to star in Addison Heimann’s feature directorial debut Hypochondriac. In the LGBTQ-themed horror-thriller, a young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function...
Deadline

Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Cancels All Broadway Performances Until After Christmas

In what might be the harshest of the Covid Broadway cancellations, MJ, the new Michael Jackson musical, will not return to Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre until Monday, Dec. 27, an announcement that wipes out the show’s opportunity for the lucrative pre-Christmas and Christmas Day box office. In a tweeted statement, producers said, “As a result of multiple positive COVID test results within the company, and out of an abundance of caution, ‘MJ’ is canceling all performances through December 26th. Previews will resume Monday, December 27.” The MJ announcement is the most far-reaching of the recent surge in Covid cancellations, which this week...
The Guardian

The big picture: here comes Christmas again!

In 2006, Australian photographer Trent Parke moved in with his in-laws in suburban Adelaide for Christmas. He and his wife, Narelle, were in between houses and had two young children. Parke kept himself relatively sane by photographing some of the insanity of a 40-degree festive season in which sweaty barbecues and screaming toddlers loomed large. He only started to think of his pictures as a proper festive series, however, when he was overcome with a sickness bug, which caused him to reach for the nearest thing at hand in which to retch. His mother-in-law, disturbed to find him bent double out on the front lawn, called in alarm to her husband: “Oh, Laurie! Trent’s vomiting into the Christmas tree bucket.”
transylvaniatimes.com

Cathey's Creek News

In the Bible Mission meets every Sunday morning at the Cathey’s Creek Community Center. It starts at 11 a.m. with singing songs of praise and a preaching service with Rev. Pete Lee, pastor of the church. This past Sunday the church held its Thanksgiving/Christmas meal. Covered Dish Meal. at...
