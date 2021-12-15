News From Clear Creek

In 2006, Australian photographer Trent Parke moved in with his in-laws in suburban Adelaide for Christmas. He and his wife, Narelle, were in between houses and had two young children. Parke kept himself relatively sane by photographing some of the insanity of a 40-degree festive season in which sweaty barbecues and screaming toddlers loomed large. He only started to think of his pictures as a proper festive series, however, when he was overcome with a sickness bug, which caused him to reach for the nearest thing at hand in which to retch. His mother-in-law, disturbed to find him bent double out on the front lawn, called in alarm to her husband: “Oh, Laurie! Trent’s vomiting into the Christmas tree bucket.”

